Why do you think what you think? Is your brain an impartial calculator at your command? Does it take in the information you feed into it each moment, help you objectively to add up the possibilities, then letting you decide what you think?
Or, is your brain like a computer running unnoticed in the background every day of your life from birth — recording every experience, every perception and every misperception in order to fill in the blanks for you and decide what you think a nano-second before you think you think it?
Said simply, is your brain your employee or your employer?
The answer to this basic question of human brain function has been debated since Adam and Eve decided (or did they?) to eat a bit of fruit from the “tree of the knowledge of good and evil” — according to the story in the Judeo-Christian Book of Genesis.
Theologians and other philosophers have long argued the issue in terms of whether “free will” exists. That debate has more side paths than Peter Rabbit’s garden.
Within the world’s two most widespread religious traditions — Islam and Christianity — no universal agreement on “free will” exists. Views within each of those faiths range from hard-line “determinism” — which claims Allah/God predetermines everything — to those who say individuals are totally in charge of their own decisions.
Psychologists and neuroscientists likewise continue to debate why and how we think what we think.
Traditionally, the dominant scientific view has been that our brain offers us alternative possibilities, which we then sort through to choose the “right” answer based upon our stored information, values, beliefs and past experiences.
However, more and more research in recent years — aided by better technology to see inside the brain and observe how it works — has suggested our brains may be more the employer than the employee when we think we think.
The studies are complex, but many point to the brain as a prediction device. Throughout our lives we feed our brains the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly — the truth and the lies — that exist inside the little bubble we call our lives. The information is fragmented and does not necessarily meet even the standard of social media (think Facebook and cable TV “news”) for accuracy or consistency. All of this neurological data floats around inside a somewhat self-serving emotional soup.
When we are in need of an answer, the magical prediction device inside our skulls fills in the blanks — connects the fragments with what the Supreme Court might call “case law” from past decisions — and tells us what we think a nano-second before we think we think it. This prediction magic happens so quickly we are only left with pride in our brilliance.
If these new studies are correct, say goodbye to the idea of the “open mind.” The data bank we started creating at birth is pretty much in charge.
I suppose we can alter the data bank to a degree and thus change our minds a bit by expanding our education, broadening our experiences and fighting our more base and selfish desires, but the work is slow. Those who want more reasoned and balanced answers from their brains might want to start the process in their youth.
The alleged “wisdom of old age” can be little more than access to a greater amount of predetermined, self-serving ignorance.
Of course, none of this applies to you and me. Some of us are just amazingly open-minded and brilliant in a way that defies neurological science.
My brain just told me that and I choose to believe it.