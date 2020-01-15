The 2020 legislative session kicked off last week, and House lawmakers are ready to get to work on issues facing Hoosiers.
With some very important topics being discussed this year, including education and health care, it is important we stay in touch over the next few months.
Each year during session, I participate in several third house meetings throughout our community with other lawmakers from our area. These meetings are informal conversations and allow me to provide updates on things going on at the Statehouse, hear your feedback and answer any questions you might have.
Be sure to keep an eye out for information on these meetings by checking community calendars, this newspaper, and the local chamber of commerce website. I look forward to seeing many friendly faces from our community at these events.
My electronic newsletters are another great way for us to stay connected throughout the session. These regular updates provide useful information on legislation, state resources and important happenings in our community and across Indiana. You can sign up by visiting www.in.gov/h25, typing your email in the box on the left and hitting the “Subscribe” button.
The session is also an excellent opportunity for interested students to learn more about our state government. Hoosiers between the ages of 13 and 18 can participate in the House Page Program to get a unique look at the legislative process.
During their day at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, students help local lawmakers and staff, watch legislative proceedings on the House floor and tour government offices. Participants receive an excused absence from school, and groups can participate together.
For more information and to sign up, visit www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/PageProgram. I hope to see many students from our area participating in this one-of-a-kind learning opportunity.
As the session ramps up and I vote on legislation affecting the good folks in our community and across the state, I look forward to hearing your feedback. You can reach out to my office anytime by emailing h25@iga.in.gov or calling 317-232-9600.
To follow legislation and watch session and committee hearings live, visit iga.in.gov.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and your family.