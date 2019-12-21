For families with kids, the holiday season brings a whole lot of joy and a whole lot of toys.
As younger kids mature each year, they’re ready for a new chest of play things. One recommendation is to donate the gently loved toys to local nonprofits or offer them up to families in the neighborhood who have younger children who will continue to love them.
As you get the goodies ready for their new homes, cleaning them is always appreciated. Here are some ways to get them ready for giving.
• Use soap and water to clean small plastic items such as blocks and rattles. Just be sure to rinse and dry them well.
• Some toys can be put in the top rack of the dishwasher – if they are marked dishwasher-safe. Bath toys (which likely need a good cleaning) are a great example of this!
• For toys that can’t be washed in the sink or dishwasher, wipes are a great idea.
• Dolls and stuffed animals can usually be cleaned in the washer and dryer. It’s recommended you put them in a pillow case first, to avoid any potential damage.