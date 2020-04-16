So how is your social distancing going these days?
I don’t mind staying away from people — as long as it’s on my terms. I have plenty of things I can do to entertain myself and be self-sufficient.
But I also like to mingle with others — again, on my own terms. I like to get out in public, attend large sporting events, watch a movie in a theater, eat at a sit-down restaurant, etc.
I don’t like people avoiding me like I have the plague (literally); likewise, I don’t enjoy avoiding people — at least some of the time.
So when I discovered my vehicle had a flat rear tire Wednesday morning, and aside from tackling the project myself, I wondered how I could get it repaired without coming into close contact with people.
It’s virtually impossible. Even with our technological advances and desire to keep our distance, we need to interact with people.
I ended up removing the tire off my vehicle, placing it in the back of my other vehicle and taking it to a local tire shop to get it patched up.
Someone met me outside as I got out of my vehicle, took down my information, dragged by bum tire out and asked me to stay in my vehicle while they worked on it.
“Shouldn’t take any longer than 20 minutes,” I was told. “There’s only one person ahead of you.”
The job took every bit of 20 minutes. My skills of keeping myself entertained came in handy. Turned on some music (hard rock and alternative music from the 80s and 90s) and enjoyed the peace.
At the end of the 20-minute wait, a young man about the same age as my oldest son came out, opened my back hatch and tossed the tire inside.
“How big was the hole in my tire?” I asked.
“It was on the inside of the tire,” the kid said. “There was a small metal piece stuck up inside. I sanded it down, plugged it, sprayed some sealant over it, then put a patch on it. Should be good to go.”
“Awesome,” I responded. “How much do I owe you?”
The kid’s response floored me.
“Nothing,” he said.
I think an expletive came out of my mouth, but I’m honestly not sure. If such things can be verbalized in a nice way, this had to be it. And given that 93 percent of all communication is non-verbal, I’m sure the look on my face spoke volumes.
“Are you sure?” I asked In disbelief.
“It’s on the house,” he said. “Have a nice day.”
“Well, thank you,” I said. “I appreciate that.”
Then I drove off.
It was an example of people playing nice with other people, doing a kind deed not because they had to, but because they wanted to. It certainly didn’t feel like a nation’s people acting divided — like the days, months and years prior to the pandemic.
It reminded me of the days following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when people were scared of the world around them. Uncertainty lingered everywhere, but people were generally kind to one another — for a short time.
Then we returned to our “normal” lives.
I hope we don’t return to the pre-pandemic “normal” this time around, but the pessimist in me believes otherwise.
I hope I’m proven wrong. The kid certainly did.