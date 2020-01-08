There’s no sense in arguing the details of the immigration agreement signed in our name by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Too few Hoosiers make the distinction between historic immigration and the ongoing micro-invasion.
Such a discussion would only be labeled racist by the ever-so-woke at the Indianapolis Star.
What can be argued is the unwillingness of Holcomb to stand up for the rest of us. There is no concern in his narrow explication that the incentives of current immigration law are changing our culture and our demographics — indeed, may be design to do so for political reasons.
That unconcern coming from a self-proclaimed Chamber of Commerce Republican is heard by us proles as an insult, one that dismisses as mere privilege our everyday struggles to be more productive, to adjust to employment cultures at many levels and generally make the sacrifices and take on the personal responsibilities required in a democratic republic and a free market.
Angelo Codevilla, of the Claremont Institute, described our situation in a recent essay:
“From President Obama on down, the political, educational, media, and corporate establishment have long taken for granted that placing the opinions, interests, tastes, and the rights of the rest of America on the same plane as their own amounts to ‘false equality.’ They have come to regard us as lower beings.”
OK, I don’t like Obama, but I don’t like Holcomb much either. I see him as our Appointee in Chief, chosen to represent us by the Indiana branch of that cohesive, self-defined and powerful ruling class described by Codevilla. It is a bipartisan ruling class, in this opinion, a crony-capitalist one that yearns for a more malleable, more dependent, less questioning citizenry.
Too strong? You can read for yourself the cold, legalistic reasoning for why Indiana needs more partly subsidized, officially sanctioned workers from nearby economies stifled by statist command. And his case is not helped by the fact no Democrat officeholder has an issue with any of it whatsoever.
So why vote Republican this next time around?
That’s a tough one. Holcomb will be on the winning side, if that matters to you. Hoosiers going to the polls thinking they are voting for Trump and against an arrogant ruling class will, in Holcomb, be voting for one of its aficionados.
How sad is that?