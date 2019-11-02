A few years ago, I attended the “Symposium on Rural Philanthropy: Harnessing the Power of Local Wealth.” sponsored by then-Lt. Gov.Becky Skillman, the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Indiana Farm Bureau, and Indiana State University.
Not really knowing how many people to expect, organizers were pleased to welcome approximately 150 attendees to their well-organized, insightful day.
Charles Fluharty, founder, president and CEO of the Rural Policy Research Institute – the only national policy institute in the US solely dedicated to assessing the rural impacts of public policies, and a frequent contributor to conversations in Congress as well as local communities — challenged us to “advance the power of the particular” — to realize the power and potential offered by philanthropy at a truly local level.
“People move where they want to live and create a job there, but most of that is urban. Rural communities, often overlooked, are critically important to this country,” he said. “They offer vast resources — knowledge, financial assets and personal commitment to community. Local philanthropy fills the void of distrust of larger organizations — government, large impersonal national organizations, whatever. What’s at stake? Everything.
“The word community comes from the Latin ‘communitas,’ which means ‘gifts together’ — a perfect description of our potential.”
He went on to describe and applaud the powerful impact community foundations are making across the country, harnessing the power of local wealth and using it to positively impact local quality of life, particularly in rural America.
Skillman cited two continuing challenges revealed in Indiana’s Transfer of Wealth study done in 2006 and updated in 2010: youth retention and a reduction in philanthropic giving.
“It has never been more important to build quality of place. As Chuck said, people move where they want to live, and Indiana offers some truly outstanding communities,” Skillman said. “We are so fortunate that Hoosiers are grounded in providing ‘quality of place’ that is so important to Indiana’s well-being and growth.”
Ten years ago, White County was a pilot community for Indiana’s HomeTown Competitiveness program, an initiative built on pillars of leadership, youth engagement and retention, asset and wealth retention, and entrepreneurship. A fifth pillar was added later: the rural family.
As Skillman noted, “Our cities are important, but our rural communities are special places, too, and deserve our commitment. Your presence here today shows that you think so, too.”
White County is one of Indiana’s outstanding rural communities, and we have tremendous potential. Your Community Foundation is honored to partner with individuals and organizations who believe that, too.
Gifts to the foundation build quality of life — quality of place — in White County, now and in the future.
For more information about your Community Foundation of White County, call me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.