Last time, we discussed factors that contribute to happiness or our sense of well-being. This is especially important during this time of social distancing and increased isolation due to the coronavirus.
As we discussed last time, there are some simple steps we can take to improve our mental health and well-being, even in uncertain times.
One of those simple steps is to practice gratitude. Your grandma was right. We do need to count our blessings.
Gratitude has powerful physical, mental and emotional benefits for those who take time to practice it. It is a powerful, proven strategy to increase happiness and life satisfaction.
The benefits of practicing gratitude include physical benefits of lowered blood pressure, better sleep and strengthening immunity. People who practice gratitude tend to exercise more and take better care of their health.
Gratitude has emotional benefits. Gratitude makes us more resilient. It promotes forgiveness, impulse control and strengthens relationships. Gratitude boosts positive emotions such as optimism, enthusiasm, joy and happiness. Grateful people tend to be more connected to their community, more helpful, appreciative, compassionate and giving.
Gratitude is a choice. Often, it isn’t easy and may feel unnatural and forced. Our natural tendency is to focus on and remember the negative.
According to “The Neuroscience of Happiness” by Rick Hanson, “Our brains are Velcro for negative experiences but Teflon for positive experiences.”
The more we dwell on the positive, the more we overcome our natural tendency to only see the negative. The good news is, the more we practice gratitude, the easier it becomes.
The practice of gratitude can be straightforward and uncomplicated. It is as simple as creating a gratitude journal and writing regularly about three to five things you are thankful for. Many find it helpful to be specific, make it part of your routine, or share it with another person. As surprising as it may seem, this daily practice can change your outlook on life and provide the benefits listed above.
Another way to practice gratitude is making a gratitude display of mementos and pictures of things in your life that matter the most. This can be in form of an album on your phone, shelf on a wall, scrapbook or photo book.
Visual images are powerful reminders of events that have brought us happiness. Viewing them regularly creates a reminder of things we love and are grateful for.
Other simple gratitude practices could include telling someone you love them and why you appreciate them, sending a thank you note, surprising someone with a small treat, or posting something you are grateful for on social media.
We have little control over our circumstances, but we can choose how we respond. Taking time to notice the good things that happen in our everyday lives is a powerful tool to increase happiness, well-being and life satisfaction. Developing an attitude of gratitude is key to developing a more positive attitude and life satisfaction.
So, what are you grateful for today?