Christmas is the perfect time of year to count our many blessings and express our gratitude by helping others.
This holiday season, please consider giving back to Hoosiers in need by donating time or resources to our local food pantries or other charitable organizations.
Perhaps one of the biggest holiday traditions is enjoying Christmas dinner with family and friends. However, those facing food insecurity may not be able to enjoy that tradition this year.
In our community, Food Finders Food Bank has provided food to member agencies, advocating for the hungry and educating the public about hunger-related issues since 1981. Serving Tippecanoe, Carroll, Cass, Clinton and White counties, Food Finders annually distributes more than 9 million pounds of food to a network of non-profit organizations that work to alleviate hunger throughout North Central Indiana. Find out how to donate and volunteer at www.food-finders.org.
Teaming up with the Salvation Army is another great way to spread Christmas cheer. Whether you make a monetary donation, volunteer as a bell ringer or adopt an “angel” through the Angel Tree Program, the Salvation Army has no shortage of opportunities to help local families in need. Learn how you can get involved at www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.
Each year, the House of Representatives selects a cause to support through a joint service project. During the upcoming session, House Republicans and Democrats will partner with Indiana’s American Legion to help homeless veterans.
With homelessness among our Hoosier vets increasing 6 percent over the last year, there is more we can do to help those who put their lives on the line for our freedom and safety. Watch for more information on this year’s philanthropy in my electronic newsletters and future columns.
Christmas is a season of giving and goodwill, and I hope you will consider giving back to those less fortunate this holiday.
I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.