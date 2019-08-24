It’s summer and I’m willing to bet some of you have walked along a beach somewhere – and most probably looked back to see some of the footprints you left along your journey.
Even more marked than those prints are the footprints everyone leaves on the sands of time. Those footprints are made by the imprints of our lives on others.
When we leave positive impressions behind, we enhance the lives of our friends and loved ones. We give them footprints to follow.
Thoughtful estate planning is one means we have to make our footprints in the sand, to help others recall our values and priorities. Just imagine the footprints you could leave if your estate plan included gifts to your family as well as ones that could truly strengthen your community.
Your Community Foundation of White County, working with your professional advisor, can help you do that in ways you might not ever have considered.
An estate gift makes a positive statement. When you include the Community Foundation in the final disposition of your estate, you declare to your family and friends that you believe in and care about your community and its future.
Whether your gift is designated to support a certain charitable organization, or is an unrestricted gift that may be used to address ever-emerging opportunities, your parting gift becomes a clear declaration of your values. Your professional advisor and CFWC can help you structure your estate plan to accomplish those wishes.
An estate gift encourages imitation. There’s something about a well-planned estate gift that encourages others to “go and do likewise.”
As friends and family members plan their own estates, they may recall your generosity and thoughtfulness, and, if you worked with your professional advisor and the Community Foundation, the ease with which your wishes were accomplished.
Your gift may unlock resources from other estates, all of which help strengthen and transform White County, which is the mission of your Community Foundation.
We have been the grateful beneficiary of some estate gifts created by generous individuals who truly care about the future. We are thrilled to be able to carry out their charitable wishes, leaving everlasting footprints through their endowments.
Additionally, we have worked with several individuals planning future gifts through their estates and are honored to include them in our Legacy Society.
As is true with all of our funds, these donors can choose to remain anonymous if they wish.
You, too, can leave your footprints. Contact me at 574-583-6911 or director@whitecf.org to find out more.