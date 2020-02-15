While the weather outside may be frightful during the winter months, by doing a few simple things, you can help your health stay delightful.
Germs that spread cold and flu can be passed to you, your kids, and others through contact as trivial as opening a door or grabbing your phone.
Here are five things you can do each day to stay clean and, hopefully, cold-free this season:
1. Wash your hands often. You’ve heard this one before because it’s the number one thing you can do to remove the germs before they get to you. This is especially true for your kids, so help them by showing them the most effective way to wash up.
2. Keep wipes and sanitizer on hand for when you don’t have easy access to a washroom. After opening doors at the store or other places you go with your family, take a moment to touch up your hand hygiene.
3. Wipe down the doorknobs, faucets, and other handles (kitchen cabinets, toilets) in your home once a day.
4. Clean your phone regularly as you just never know where and when the germs are lurking.
5. When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth with your sleeve or a tissue, and toss it safely into a trash can. If you sneeze or cough into your hand, wash up right away.
Can you think of other things you can do to avoid catching a cold?