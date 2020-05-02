Watching the news can be pretty depressing these days. More people getting sick. More people dying from a disease we don’t yet fully understand.
Amidst all this, however, are rising, truly wonderful stories of hope and human kindness — even joy — in celebrating the best of what humans do when the chips are down.
Every evening in New York City, apartment residents stand on their balconies and cheer hospital workers during shift changes.
Spontaneous “concerts” are being played from neighborhood balconies and living rooms and shared through social media.
Rainbows cover the landscape as children across the country paint rainbows on windows and sidewalks.
In our own community, firemen have driven around the community waving to residents, and last week, Twin Lakes High School administrators held a mini-parade, complete with honking and balloons, driving to each graduating senior’s home to place a “Twin Lakes loves our seniors” congratulatory sign in their front yard and hand out a “quarantined” T-shirt featuring toilet paper rolls as the zero in Class of 2020.
The past few weeks have changed our world in ways we never would have anticipated.
Yes, there have been inconveniences, but in truth, if we slow down to recognize it, it has given each of us time to reflect on what is truly important in life.
Family. Friends. Community. Faith. Our daily lives — whether as a student, employer, employee, parent, caregiver, volunteer or neighbor.
What opportunities do we have to serve, perhaps in new ways? What talents or resources do we have that we might be able to share? What partners might we engage to accomplish a new mission?
For example, thanks to everyday people committed to White County, CFWC recently was able to seed our White County United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund with a grant of more than $13,000. These monies will be used to support grants from a wide range of organizations directly responding to issues arising from this health crisis.
For over 20 years, your Community Foundation of White County has been honored to work with individuals and organizations who seek to serve, share their talents and resources, and offer an opportunity for others to engage in accomplishing a “greater good” for our community.
Finding the good. Some days it can seem challenging, but the opportunity is always there, and your Community Foundation is always willing to help you answer the call.
Just contact me at 574-583-6911 or leslie@cfwhitecounty.org.
For more information about us, log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org.