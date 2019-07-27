Most of us who live in Indiana really enjoy the different seasons of the year and can associate personal, memorable
thoughts or events with each season.
Summer is more of a flexible season with lots of warmth, crops growing in the fields and vacations. Spring is a time of renewal, rebirth and the arrival of mild temperatures. Winter is the snow, cold, holidays and, of course, fall has to be harvest and football season.
But for me, all these pale in comparison to a fifth season — the start of another school year. That is absolutely the best “season” and time of the year for me – and we are at that season right now.
There is so much anticipation, optimism, excitement, energy and anxiety in the air – just as it should be. I challenge our parents, community, students and staff to harness those positive emotions and allow them to be the driving force in having a great year in terms of student learning, cooperation and a partnership that will allow each of us to do our personal best every day.
What is in store for us this school year? That may well be the $1 million question. With all the changes imposed upon schools by the Department of Education and state legislators, this will most assuredly be a year of learning and transition. Curriculum is changing as is standards, student assessments, teacher evaluations, funding and much more.
Technology continues to change and transform the way we teach. There is little doubt technology is and will continue to play a larger role in our personal lives, as well as in how we achieve student instruction.
The traditional textbook concept seems to be evolving into more and more of a technological system of delivery. There are e-books, iPods, iPads, and computer/internet usage. White Boards and Smart Boards are already used extensively as are cameras and projectors that project the computer monitor onto the “big screen.”
I have read articles where some schools are using cell phones as instructional tools and utilize “Skype” to take virtual field trips. We use some of these “innovative” things, and with the help and guidance of my technology team, we will continue to explore and evaluate these technological tools and new tools as they are developed to help our students learn and do their best.
However, I am firmly convinced, the real difference-maker in student learning is not those and other tools, it is the teacher in the classroom. We need to remember that fact and not get caught up in the gadget frenzy. Technology is wonderful, but quality teachers are fantastic, indispensable, and basic and fundamental to student learning.
Each year I share this with my staff and challenge them, and my administrators, to put forth their best effort every single day. There are not enough days of school as it is to cover all that is expected of us, but we can get the job done by maximizing the hours and days we have to the fullest.
And there is no question that is exceedingly important to all of us because … “Kids Are Our Future.”