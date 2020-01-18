Dear editor,
Graduating from Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School in 2019, I am currently serving as the state secretary for Indiana FFA.
FFA provides premier leadership, personal growth, and career success to each student throughout the duration of their time as an FFA member.
Throughout my year of service to the state, I have the opportunity to travel thousands of miles visiting individual FFA chapters to facilitate the importance of agriculture.
During the last week of February, each officer has the chance to travel to a portion of the state — and I have the opportunity to travel to southern Indiana to celebrate National FFA Week with FFA chapters in that area.
Teaching curriculum about agriculture, visiting with members, and seeing their excitement for this prestigious organization are just a few of the events that will take place throughout National FFA Week.
I’m thankful to be able to spread my passion for this organization with each person I meet.