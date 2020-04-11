We have to call a flag on the field for actions of the County Commissioners on March 31. They held an “administrative” meeting — in private, in the closed-to the-public courthouse.
“Administrative” meetings are, by definition, public meetings. A “public meeting” cannot be held in a building that is not open to the public!
According to the minutes of the meeting, which have not been approved, Commissioner Bill Brown met with Auditor Beth Myers in Myers’ office, in the courthouse. Commissioner Loren Hylton phoned in his contribution and we don’t know where Commissioner Steve Pearson was.
The items listed as being discussed loosely fit the Indiana Open Door Law’s restrictions for an administrative meeting. But again, a public meeting can’t be held in a building that is closed to the public.
No one really knows everything that was discussed at the meeting. As far as we know, there was no recording made of the meeting.
When an “administrative” meeting happens legally — and let us be clear, commissioners were admonished by the Indiana public access counselor not many years ago for conducting “administrative” meetings for things which the law does not allow — people in the courthouse can wander into the meeting room, sit down and can listen to what is going on.
That could not have happened given that Brown and Myers were holed up in Myers’ office.
Commissioners should set the example of how to keep meetings in the public purview, even during the COVID-19 crisis.
But Carroll County commissioners do not do that … and this is an election year.