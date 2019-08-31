September is National Breakfast Month and many of us are just getting back into the swing of the school year.
Many families are on the go and schedules are hectic, but it is important to remember breakfast. When possible, do not leave home without it (whether you eat it quick at home, or take it with you for a little later in the morning).
We have all heard it before; breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This is true for may reasons, but studies have shown students (and adults) who eat a healthy breakfast are better able to focus throughout the day, are less likely to be absent and have more energy throughout the day. For students in school, breakfast can improve test scores and decrease behavior problems.
Eating breakfast first thing in the morning, before school or leaving for the day for work can be a challenge. At my house, breakfast needs to be quick or on the go.
The goal for breakfast is to include at least three food groups. One of the things I do to ensure that I always have a backup for breakfast is to have pancakes and waffle in the freezer. When I make them on the weekends, I freeze the extras and reheat them in the microwave.
Pancakes can also be used as a part of a breakfast sandwich/wrap. Top a pancake with peanut butter and wrap it around a banana.
If pancakes are not your thing, other quick breakfast ideas that include three food groups are listed below. Adding a fruit or veggie to your breakfast is a great way to add nutrients to your diet.
• Yogurt parfait (layer yogurt, fruit, nuts, and/or granola).
• Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a piece of fruit.
• Egg and cheese sandwich.
• Oatmeal topped with fruit and nuts.
• Crackers and cheese with a piece of fruit.
• Granola bar, banana and milk.
• Frozen waffles or pancakes topped with peanut butter and fruit.
• Scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla and topped with cheese.
• Egg sandwich with spinach and cheese.