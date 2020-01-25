Dear editor,
Has anyone heard from Republican Congressman Jim Baird? I have contacted the 4th district congressman’s office on several occasions through his web portal and never received a reply.
I indicated to Congressman Baird that I was a registered Independent, minority voter living in his district. I believe that my concerns regarding racially stoked rhetoric coming out of Washington and about sensible gun legislation were both legit, but he never responded.
The last time I contacted him was Aug. 7, 2019. No response. Now, I am left wondering why and just what is his policy regarding answering constituents concerns.
Perhaps the congressman only replies back to Republicans, or maybe it was the subjects. Maybe it was my ethnicity. And with all due respect maybe he is still trying to formulate a good response.
We know Trump discredits journalists and abruptly stopped White House press briefings to disrupt information flow to the public. Maybe he has ordered his congressmen to do the same with their constituents.
The Trump-effect of lies, one-way communication, alternative truths, rudeness, intolerance and unconcern for others has become the Republican Party brand. Right now, the no-response is a mystery that can only be answered by Mr. Baird.
However, it is still awfully discourteous behavior and it isn’t any way to treat constituents.
While I disagreed with some of his predecessor’s (former Congressman Todd Rokita) policy stands, his staff was always professional and courteous, and answered back in a timely manner.