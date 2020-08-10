Dear Editor,
The Monticello First Presbyterian Church would like to thank our wonderful community for their support of "Operation Backpack."
Special thanks to Carroll/White REMC and Casey Crabb for allowing us to use their facility as a drive-thru, enabling us to serve a record 429 students.
We would also like to thank Carroll/White REMC, Monticello United Methodist Church, New Hope Lutheran Church, Faith Covenant Fellowship Church, Thrivent, and many individual donors for their outstanding financial support, making it possible for us to purchase school supplies for area children.
We would also like to thank Monticello Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter and Officer Marty Cotterman for their assistance.
Andi Janke, Operation Backpack coordinator
Monticello First Presbyterian Church