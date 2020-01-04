The primary purpose of community foundations is to promote and facilitate philanthropy — to provide a convenient and knowledgeable bridge between donors and charities, and to responsibly steward funds invested for benefit of communities through the foundations.
Community foundations also act as catalysts for the betterment of their communities by working with a wide variety of partners — other nonprofit organizations, cities and towns, local businesses, churches, schools and libraries — partners who realize that strong communities are built by people who make a conscious investment of time, talent, and resources.
The first community foundation was established in 1914 in Cleveland, Ohio. Today, there are approximately 900 community foundations in the U.S., with Indiana proudly boasting 94 of those, and more than 1,800 around the world.
Many of Indiana’s foundations were established during Lilly Endowment’s GIFT (Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow) initiative in the 1990s, including your Community Foundation of White County.
Community foundations generally are defined geographically, e.g. your Community Foundation of White County. However, each foundation also brings a national network of expertise to local communities through its connections to other community foundations and the National Council on Foundations.
If we ever have a question, there are at least 900 foundations willing to help provide answers or ideas and the legal resource to back them up.
Your Community Foundation is led by a Governing Council composed of White County residents. At the same time, as a grateful affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, we have access to expertise, a larger investment pool, and valuable administrative resources provided by the Lafayette staff. We have the best of both worlds.
All funds within community foundations must be used for charitable purposes and are, in fact, protected by law from being diverted to other causes. Funds are given to the community itself through the foundation and its representatives, and the foundation is charged with being a responsible and accountable steward of those gifts.
Community foundations are permanent entities, designed to serve communities both today and tomorrow. Funds are endowed, ensuring that communities will still benefit from those resources 25, 50 and 100 years from now.
If you would like to find a way to benefit your community and/or your favorite charity, either now or in the future, contact me, your community foundation director, at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.