This week we celebrated Presidents’ Day, a day when we paused to reflect on the history of this great nation and the dedicated leaders who have kept us moving forward through these 244 years.
And what does Presidents’ Day have to do with community foundations, you ask?
Presidents are elected to lead our country — to analyze, challenge, inspire and bring people together. They celebrate the best this country has to offer to its citizens and the rest of the world and seek solutions for issues that hurt or divide. They are committed to the well-being of our country.
Presidents leave legacies – some more notable than others, most certainly, but each is a part of our collective history. Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Kennedy. Legacies of intelligence, creativity, inspiration, and perseverance. Ultimate legacies of giving, by the very fact that they were willing to commit themselves to such monumental tasks and expectations.
Particularly in recent years, we have witnessed our former presidents actively leading philanthropic initiatives that are impacting lives much differently than when they were in office, but in very significant ways.
Think of Jimmy Carter’s hands-on commitment to Habitat for Humanity and Bill Clinton’s worldwide efforts to increase charitable giving and its impact. Think of George Bush and Bill Clinton joining forces to establish a charitable fund to support relief and rebuilding efforts in Haiti, asking all Americans to support their geographic neighbor with donations to the fund.
Our most outstanding presidents have led by example and provided opportunities for other people to use the best of their talents and resources.
Community foundations, as well, offer a place for people to invest their talents and resources for the greater good. To envision. To lead. To create and support legacies that strengthen communities.
During this Presidents’ Day week, take a moment to reflect on our country’s rich history and the dedicated presidents who have brought us to this time and place. Then consider your own legacy. What passions ignite your energy and imagination? How might you use those to strengthen your community — here in White County, or around the world?
Your Community Foundation of White County can help you turn those dreams and passions into reality and a living legacy of your own.
For more information, contact me at 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.