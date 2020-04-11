Never fear, your Community Foundation of White County is still here.
Like millions of people around the world, your Community Foundation staff is working from home these days. Lucy and I have kept in touch via phone and text, and we’ve held several committee meetings, as well as our Governing Council meeting, via Zoom teleconferencing.
In the midst of these unsettling times, we are grateful for modern technology!
However, we all know that technology doesn’t replace personal contact, and much of how your community foundation works is building and maintaining relationships through personal, face-to-face contact.
Human beings are social creatures, after all. Like you, we’re missing that – and current circumstances have forced some challenging decisions.
Spring and early summer are seasons when we look forward to events that help celebrate the best of our communities: Our annual report to the community gathering, awarding of community grants as well as scholarships to graduating seniors, and our Women Giving Together annual luncheon.
For now, all of our public events are on hold.
The “on hold” status also applies to the Community Conversations we had scheduled for this past week. The information gathered from this Community Leadership initiative, funded in part by a major planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., holds great potential for every facet of our community – from government to nonprofits to education to the arts and more.
Your Community Foundation is working in partnership with Rural Community Solutions and e2 (Entrepreneurial Ecosystems) out of Iowa and Nebraska, respectively, to bring this opportunity to White County. Stay tuned!
Truly, as we all adjust to our stay-at-home status, we realize that we are being afforded some of the kind of time we all want but don’t feel we have: Time to slow down, time to reflect on what is truly important to us.
If your reflection generates some new thoughts about your potential for impact in our community, give us a call. We miss seeing you, but we remain very accessible via phone (574-583-6911) or email (leslie@cfwhitecounty.org). Also check out our website www.cfwhitecounty.org if you need some ideas.
Stay safe, be well, and know that we’re all in this together – and together, we will strengthen and transform our community.