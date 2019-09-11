Each year, House Republicans invite college students and recent graduates across the state to participate in our internship program.
Applications recently opened up for the 2020 legislative session, which takes place during the spring semester. This paid internship is a fantastic opportunity for young Hoosiers to learn more about our state government, expand their skill sets and build professional relationships.
Positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors, and no previous political or government experience is necessary. The program has positions in many different areas, including legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy, and fiscal policy.
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750 and can earn course credit through their college or university. Interns also have the opportunity to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to be used toward their undergraduate or graduate degree.
This program is a great opportunity for students to gain valuable hands-on experience and apply their skills in a real-world setting. The work they do during their time here is meaningful and can be used in their portfolio to showcase their skills for future internship and job interviews. Interns work closely with legislators and staff members to ensure everything runs smoothly, and are an invaluable part of the team. We are so grateful for all they do to help out during these few busy months.
Our community has no shortage of talented young Hoosiers, and I would love to see more students from our area at the Statehouse.
Those interested should apply by Oct. 31 at www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship.
If you have any questions, please reach out by emailing h25@iga.in.gov or by calling 317-234-2993.