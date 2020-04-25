A Facebook friend the other day shared a comment attributed to Rush Limbaugh.
“Sixty million Americans were infected with the Swine Flu resulting in 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths. No media panic, no trashing of President Barack Obama and no travel ban. You don’t even remember it.”
The post appears to be a distillation of a commentary Limbaugh delivered on March 12.
“Do you remember any talk about running out of hospital beds?” he asked his audience. “Were we gonna run out of IV saline solution? Were we gonna run out of masks?”
He insisted the swine flu epidemic was far more severe than the current crisis.
“We’re nowhere near 300,000 hospitalized with coronavirus,” he said. “I mean, we’re not even close to it. In fact, worldwide we don’t even have 300,000 cases. …”
The difference, he said, was politics.
“Because Barack Obama was president, and he was God, and we couldn’t be critical,” Limbaugh said. “We had to build him up and promote him like nothing else we’ve ever seen before.”
He blamed the media.
“The media was praising the efforts of the government to deal with swine flu,” Limbaugh said. “The one difference is the freaking media.”
There was one other difference.
The numbers Limbaugh was quoting for the swine flu covered a 12-month period from April 2009 to April 2010. For that period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths.
At the time Limbaugh delivered his commentary, COVID-19 was just getting started. There had been 1,663 cases and 40 deaths across the country.
How was he supposed to know the virus would kill more people in a month than the swine flu had killed in a year? How was he supposed to know the death rate for COVID-19 in the United States would be so much higher than that of the swine flu?
Well, I guess he could have listened to the medical professionals, but then, Limbaugh doesn’t seem to have much regard for their opinions.
In a more recent commentary, he accused medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci of being “Hillary Clinton sympathizers” conspiring to “get rid of Donald Trump.”
“We don’t really know for sure how many people are dying of coronavirus versus people that had underlying conditions that the coronavirus may have hastened,” he said. “Cardiac arrest, diabetes, any number of things.”
In another segment, Limbaugh claimed models suggesting hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from the virus were “just as bad and just as unreliable as climate change models.” He accused the mainstream media of “hyping huge death tolls.”
I feel the need to point out that the folks putting out those scary numbers are public health experts, and just to be clear, they want to be wrong. They hope their projections of the number of deaths prove to be way too high.
James Hamblin, a public health policy expert who writes for Atlantic, explained it in a tweet on the same day Limbaugh offered his swine flu commentary.
“The thing is, if shutdowns and social distancing work perfectly and are extremely effective, it will seem in retrospect like they were totally unnecessary overreactions,” he tweeted.
Mike Leavitt put it another way at a forum on pandemic influenza when he was secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services under George W. Bush.
“Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist,” he said. “Everything we do after a pandemic will seem inadequate.”
We need to listen to guys like him. This isn’t about politics. It’s about saving lives.