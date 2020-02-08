Super Bowl LIV is history, and though the Colts weren’t on the bench, we still have to cheer for a team that stood in the victory circle after a 50-year drought.
So what does the Super Bowl have to do with your Community Foundation, you ask?
CFWC is not a football team, but it is a team. It’s a team composed of hundreds of donors committed to strengthening White County through philanthropy.
Some members of the team play key roles in our game: Founding contributors of endowment funds within the foundation, whose gifts provide both inspiration and on-going grants; and CFWC Governing Council members who lead our efforts in the community.
All of these people are backed up by individual donors to our various endowment funds, each of whom is an important and essential member of the team.
What are the rewards? What is the measure of our success? There’s no Super Bowl trophy or diamond studded ring, but the rewards are great.
Just look around. Since inception, nearly $4 million has been distributed throughout our community. Early in our history, over $1.2 million in grants was distributed throughout White County though Lilly Endowment GIFT Phase initiatives, and last year alone, over $263,000 in grants was awarded to charitable causes from foundation funds.
That’s exciting. These gifts to charitable organizations in your community have helped make this a better place in which to live and work. Indeed, philanthropy is strengthening and transforming White County.
Our team, just like a sports team, succeeds only because everyone is working toward a single goal: the betterment of our community.
You, too, can be part of this winning team. Call your Community Foundation at 574-583-6911 to find out how to put your talents and resources to work for the greater good.