As the summer wanes and we look toward fall, we share memories of some great community festivals and look forward to some yet to come.
Wolcott’s annual Fourth of July celebration is an integral part of our White County identity, Buffalo Daze fills that small community with family fun and food, Monticello’s two major festivals draw hundreds of people to our downtown streets, and weekly car shows and farmers’ markets entice enthusiasts and families hungry for healthy food.
Burnettsville will host its Bee Bumble and community festival in September, and Brookston’s Apple Popcorn festival will fill the streets soon, as well.
Bottom line: Small communities always find a great way to celebrate the best of small-town living!
What do all of these have in common? They all build upon a rich legacy of the past while looking forward to a better tomorrow.
Your Community Foundation of White County does the same thing! No, we haven’t scheduled a festival – but through our community grants programs, we reach out to our county’s communities to celebrate their strengths and build upon them.
This spring, CFWC awarded $5,000 each to support projects in Buffalo, Monon and Brookston.
Buffalo is making improvements to its wonderful community park.
Monon is working to create ADA-compliant access to its future splash pad.
Brookston is making improvements to the building behind the pocket park created on the former Juanita Waugh property.
The success of communities is largely dependent upon committed volunteers. Likewise, many successful programs and services in our community are based in charitable or educationnal organizations supported by volunteers.
Grants from the Community Foundation are designed to support those efforts.
Charitable organizations in White County are eligible to apply for funds to address community needs in, but not limited to, the following categories: Education, human services, recreation, arts and culture, citizenship, environment, or economic development.
Community festivals celebrate the past and look to the future, as does your Community Foundation. When you donate to the Community Foundation, you help build a better tomorrow in our community.
CFWC recently announced two new grant cycles in White County: $5,000 grants available to local units of government for community projects, and four $10,000 grants available to 501c3 and other qualifying nonprofits for projects or initiatives.
For information about our upcoming grant cycles, contact the Community Foundation at 574-583-6911.