Dear Editor,
Indiana is the most manufacturing intensive state in the country, and manufacturing contributes nearly 30 percent of the total share of the state’s economy.
As such, Indiana is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront in this continuously revolutionizing industry.
On Manufacturing Day, observed the first Friday in October, Indiana manufacturers opened their doors and welcomed students from their community into their facility to see all the fantastic things that companies make right here in our state.
We celebrated manufacturing by showcasing the aspirational career pathways, earning potential, and opportunities the industry offers. In order to overcome the challenges the industry faces, Manufacturing Day celebrations exposed today’s youth to what’s being made in Indiana and how impactful it is globally.
Through this initiative, nearly 200 manufacturers across the state of Indiana hosted events and empowered the industry to come together, address the skilled labor shortage, connect with future generations, take charge of the public image of manufacturing, and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry.
It’s time to encourage and motivate the future workforce. Technology, engineering, science and math talent will power the next chapter of Hoosier production and innovation ― and harnessing their potential is an economic imperative.