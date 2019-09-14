Most of what your Community Foundation of White County does benefits those of us who walk around on two legs.
However, we also care about our four-legged friends, and we’re honored to announce a new partnership to benefit them.
Dr. Samantha Shields, owner-operator of the Monon Veterinary Clinic, had a dream: to continue her veterinary practice and also, on additional acreage available on the clinic grounds, create a nonprofit community gathering spot, if you will, for animals and their owners — a place that could include a walking path, exercise areas, possible educational opportunities, and encourage overall animal wellness.
But how? Further, how could she assure veterinary clinic clients that they weren’t funding the new White County Animal Wellness Center and that generous donors to the Wellness Center weren’t subsidizing the clinic?
Enter your Community Foundation of White County.
One of the roles community foundations can play is serving as a vehicle for charitable giving while a new entity is going through the legal steps to become an IRS-certified not-for-profit. Thus, we created the White County Animal Wellness Center Fund, a pass-through (temporary) fund to accept gifts to benefit and help launch the new Wellness Center.
Once Dr. Sam receives the official IRS Determination Letter that establishes the center as a legal not-for-profit, all funds received by the foundation will be issued out as a distribution grant to the White County Animal Wellness Center.
In fact, we served that same role when Happy Tails organized in 2002.
Your Community Foundation is grateful to Dr. Shields for sharing her generous and creative spirit to benefit animals and animal lovers in our community and thrilled to see this new opportunity created in White County.
If you love animals, write a check to the Community Foundation of White County, marking Animal Wellness in the memo line. All gifts are tax-deductible. Mail to P.O. Box 1154, Monticello, IN 47960. We will issue a letter of acknowledgment to you and notify Dr. Sam of your generous gift (minus the gift amount).