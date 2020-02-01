Early in my tenure here at the Community Foundation, I heard a story that left a heartfelt and lasting impression on me.
I share this again, because I believe it reminds all of us that we may never know what impact we have on people around us and that we have opportunities to impact lives forever.
Sometimes the most wonderful gifts come from the most unexpected sources.
Jack Eggers, a kind, gentle-hearted and unassuming man, died of a brain tumor at age 69 in January 2004. He lived in the small town of Amo in Hendricks County and served as a janitor at Mill Creek West Elementary School for almost 15 years before his death.
Eggers grew up poor, outliving his parents and only sister. He lived frugally and lovingly. He was well-respected by school officials and cherished by the children. Even while he battled cancer, he would go to the school to read to the children. In many ways, West Elementary was his family.
When he died, he left more than $200,000 to the community he loved so dearly.
He left almost $80,000 to the school and an undisclosed but substantial amount to Amo Baptist Church, where he was baptized less than a year before his death.
He also left $120,000 to the Hendricks County Community Foundation. It will be divided among a program to repair the former interurban railroad depot in Amo, the Sycamore Rehabilitation Day Program, an Amo school alumni association and the newly established Jackie Eggers Memorial Fund for Children.
“It was unbelievable what he did. He was just a kind, gentle-hearted man,” said Deedee Daniel, executive director of the foundation. “This has been such a heart-warming experience — and we had no idea it was coming. We are honored to be carrying on the legacy of this wonderful man and very grateful for his trust in the foundation.”
Jack Eggers touched many lives during his 69 years — and now his gifts will continue to touch lives for years to come. His bequest to the Hendricks County Community Foundation will be used to answer community opportunities far into the future. The funds will be managed to maximize their potential, so that Jack Eggers’ love of his community will continue to be a blessing to the people of Hendricks County.”
We never would have guessed.
You can make a difference in your community, too. Contact me at 574-583-6911 or log onto www.crwhitecounty.org for more information.