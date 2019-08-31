Last month, my 8-year-old granddaughter, Zoë, took our family on a nostalgic visit to the land of her birth: Chicago.
Both she and her best friend, Charlotte (known as Charlie), were born while their parents lived just an elevated train stop apart in the Windy City — “way back in 2011.”
Their families now live (according to Zoë’s careful calculations) four minutes and 45 seconds apart, by car, in Franklin.
The girls are bonded like sisters — by fate and choice rather than blood.
The “fate and choice” thing is an inter-generational matter. Their mothers met in seventh-grade gym class in Greenwood at the age of 13. Neither was an enthusiastic runner, so they bonded as they half-heartedly jogged along behind their classmates. Like their future daughters, they also became best friends and their paths crossed repeatedly over the next three decades.
This “path crossing” eventually led to both Zoë and Charlie entering the world 10 months apart at Chicago’s Swedish Covenant Hospital in 2011.
Zoë and Charlie often reminisce about the “good old days” in Chicago — days neither should remember since both of their families departed for Indiana before either was 2 years old. Those shared memories, however, are as clear to them as the pictures in the photo albums of both families.
There is Zoë on her first birthday sitting in a high chair with her arms up to the elbows in a cake. Behind her is Charlie in the arms of her dad. Then there is Charlie at a Chicago beach for a picnic with her parents and two brothers, Jackson and Miles, and in the background are Zoë and her dad, making a sand castle.
“Do you remember that, Charlie?” Zoë asks. Of course Charlie remembers, although she was only 5 months old at the time. She remembers the day as clearly as she recalls the same photo in her family’s photo album.
A few early childhood memories come for most of us in momentary flashes left over from times when we were too young for our brains to place them within life’s narrative. Many come in the reality created by the retelling of family stories — often altered and expanded through the years to embrace the “truth” in a way no recitation of cold facts can match.
Those “memories” also can be just as real when they reside in the virtual world of the photos we have stored in our old family albums or inside the photographic marvels of our cellphones. For Zoë and Charlie, the family stories and the shared photographs are the memory.
I loved the Zoë-guided tour of Chicago during our July visit. I didn’t remember all the events and places just the way she remembered them, but who is to say Grandpa’s recall is more accurate.
Real memories — the ones that count — the happiest ones, the best ones — are not in the brain. They are in the heart. Wherever they come from, we need to embrace them, treasure them and share them.
And families are not always a matter of “blood lines.” Zoë and Charlie know that, just as their mothers do.