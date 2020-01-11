You may focus your cleaning energies on your home, but did you know that your office gets just as dirty?
Phones, keyboards and computer mice are covered in germs.
Here’s a quick routine you can follow at work to make sure your workspace is clean — and help keep you from getting sick during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.:
- Wash your hands as soon as you get to work and throughout the day, including before and after lunch and in between meetings.
- Wipe surface cleaner or use a cloth sprayed with disinfectant on the things you touch the most – your keyboard, your mouse and your phone.
- Clean your door handle and light switch — you can’t be sure that everyone else is washing their hands!
Do you run errands at lunch time? Make sure you wash and sanitize your hands when you return to the office before you sit down to your desk. You have no idea what germs you may have picked up from opening doors or a grocery cart.
And after cleaning the things you touch the most during the day, you don’t want to add germs back to them.
This routine will help you from picking up germs at work and bringing them back to your very clean home.