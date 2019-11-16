Many Americans gain weight in adulthood, increasing their risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, certain types of cancer, arthritis, breathing problems and other illnesses.
Most adults also gain five to seven pounds each year during the holiday season.
To stay at the same body weight, people must balance the amount of calories in the foods and drinks they consume with the amount of calories the body uses. Physical activity is an important way to use food energy.
Most Americans spend much of their working day in activities that require little energy. Many Americans of all ages also now spend a lot of leisure time each day being inactive, for example, watching television or working at a computer or on their phone.
Maintaining weight is equally important for older people who begin to lose weight as they age. Some of the weight that is lost is muscle. Maintaining muscle through regular activity helps keep older people feeling well and reduces the risk of falls and fractures.
The following types of exercises will help you through the holidays and all year long:
Strength or Resistance Training – You can do this by lifting weights, using resistance bands or doing calisthenics.
What it does for you:
- Enhances your physical appearance
- Improves athletic performance
- Increases your metabolism (rate at which you burn calories)
- Strengthen your bones
- Decrease stress
- Reduce overuse injuries
Cardiovascular Training – Any activity that uses large muscle groups, which can be maintained continuously and rhythmical and aerobic in nature. Use cardiovascular training to keep your calorie intake and expenditure in balance. Use it to see the holiday lights, walk rapidly through the mall or take a break from holiday stress at the gym on the treadmill.
What it does for you:
- Increases your endurance, which enables you to train harder and longer and have more energy to get through your day.
- Builds stronger, more efficient heart and lungs.
- Helps you lower your body fat, which in turn helps you prevent obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and many cancers.
Flexibility and Balance – Stretching exercises such as bending over and touching your toes.
What it does for you:
- Increases your agility and range of motion in your joints and muscles.
- Aids you posture.
- Eases lower back pain.
- Decreases exercise-related soreness and helps prevent injuries
If you have been sedentary for while, see your physician first before starting any type of exercise program. If you are unsure what exercises to do or how to do them correctly, consult a personal trainer.