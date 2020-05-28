Dear editor,
I have known Paula Bruder for several years going back to when she served as clerk of White County and president of the Indiana Clerk's Association in 2018. Paula's professionalism, kindness and joy was contagious to the other 91 clerks across the state.
Her leadership was extensive as she implemented policies that saved the clerk's association thousands of dollars in vendor expenses. Paula also wrote extensive policies and procedures for future clerks to follow as a roadmap.
Paula was an outstanding clerk who performed the job extremely well. Other clerks, including myself, looked to Paula for guidance on how to improve their offices in their respective counties.
There is no doubt in my mind that Paula is extremely qualified to be your White County Treasurer. She will use her technological capabilities to reduce paperwork and spending, while increasing efficiency and serving you, the taxpayer, to the best of her ability.
I have seen Paula face adversity head-on and she did it with grace and humility, all while standing on her strong core values. I humbly ask for your vote for Paula Bruder for White County Treasurer.