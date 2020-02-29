A large number of friends and supporters of the Boys and Girls Club of White County gathered Feb. 20 to celebrate some of the club’s outstanding young participants as well as its accomplishments over the past six years.
On many levels, it was a very inspiring evening.
Keynote speaker for the evening was Skip Sturgeon, who, together with his wife, Amy, opened Skipper’s on North Main Street in Monticello last fall. The shop features a delightful array of ice creams, frozen yogurts, gelatos, sorbets and more.
But Skip wasn’t there to talk about frozen treats.
A man always looking for his next creative opportunity and way to serve, he was there to share his thoughts on leadership, risk, change, personal legacy and the impact each of us can make in our community — whether an 8-year-old member of the Boys and Girls Club or an 80-year-old.
Citing some of author Tim Elmore’s motivational concepts on leadership, he posed an interesting question: Are you a thermostat or a thermometer?
Think about it: A thermostat sets the program … goal … desired outcome. A thermometer simply reflects the current status.
Some people are content to be thermometers. There’s far less risk and far less commitment. The status quo, whatever that may be, is fine.
Thermostat people, however, are different. They realize they have many different opportunities to impact their environment — and that their commitment of passion, talent and a willingness to take risks can make a very real and positive difference.
Whether it be in business, volunteer service, interpersonal relationships, involvement in the community, or the design of charitable plans to touch lives for generations to come, the passion and inspiration of a single person can, most definitely, reset a thermostat.
So are you a thermometer or a thermostat?
Skip’s challenge to the Boys and Girls Club and its guests is one for all of us: How many thermostats can we inspire? How many can you inspire?
