Dear editor,
I've spent several years talking about the decline of healthcare services in our rural communities. If our major metropolitan areas are facing severe challenges to their healthcare system in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, it's only a matter of weeks before our rural communities find themselves in the same situation — with far less resources and potentially worse outcomes.
Following the passage of the $2 trillion economic stimulus package, several U.S. Congressional Representatives, led by Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), called on Vice President Pence to establish a task force to prioritize the needs of our rural healthcare providers. The request by Rep. Huffman and 22 colleagues in bipartisan fashion called on Pence to instruct his task force to address:
1. The development of federal contingency plans for rural hospitals through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for dealing with COVID-19 patients.
2. Identification of federal and state resources rural hospitals must have available to them and assurance the supply chains are put in place to meet critical needs.
I endorse these efforts.
While urban areas can convert hotels and empty office spaces into makeshift hospitals to match patient population needs, what are the plans for our rural communities with limited available facilities to do the same?
I'm calling on community leaders in our rural areas to not wait for the federal and state governments before building their community's response plan.
The modern American healthcare market has been slowly consolidating services. As healthcare providers regionalize services, our rural communities have been left extremely underserved. This is especially critical because people in the rural communities are predominantly older and therefore at greater risk of suffering severe consequences from medical-system shortfalls.
This pandemic crisis is going to prove what healthcare experts have been warning about for the last decade: Health services to our rural communities is diminishing and now faces perhaps the single greatest calamity since the 1918 Influenza pandemic.
It is essential for their health that the residents of our rural communities play their part in mitigating the risk of viral spread. I encourage everyone to practice social distancing, stay home, leave only for necessary reasons, and wash hands frequently.
The health and welfare of the entire citizenry, urban and rural, of America is at risk. We must all do our part for ourselves and our neighbors. When we do, we realize that no matter the challenge, together, we can overcome.
— Joe Mackey, candidate for Indiana 4th Congressional District