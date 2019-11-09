This week’s column is written by Elizabeth Soto, 2016 recipient of White County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship:
”I was selected as the 2016 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for White County. I am currently a senior at Indiana University-Bloomington majoring in apparel merchandising with a minor in marketing.
”Every single day, I am so thankful for the investment that my community made in me while I was growing up in Monticello for 18 years. The experiences that I have been a part of during my time at IU are ones that seemed like a mere daydream as I sat within the four walls at Twin Lakes High School.
”In one summer, I was invited to visit three corporate offices across the country to shadow their merchants and experience the industry first-hand. All expenses being paid was a nice added touch.
”I was in New York City for a week with Ross Dress for Less in May; in July I was in Pittsburgh with American Eagle; and in August I was in Minneapolis with Target. Not bad for a girl from rural Indiana that grew up driving 45 minutes to the closest mall.
”I have been able to connect with so many retailers all over the country because of the strong apparel and business program at my school. My current professor is the ex-CEO of Finish Line and he’s brought in guest speakers from Puma, Google and Finish Line to speak with us.
”I recently was selected as one of 25 national semi-finalists for the National Retail Federation’s Next Generation Scholarship. I will be attending the world’s largest retail conference in NYC in January as a representative for Indiana University. It has been so fulfilling to see myself grow from a scholar at my community, university, and now nationally.
”In addition to being involved in the retail program, I was also the Indiana University Office of the Bicentennial social media intern for a year and a half. I was able to help promote and kick off IU’s 200th anniversary year, which is quite literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was working with the multiple IU campuses across the state and the multiple departments to make sure past, present and future Hoosiers knew about all of the amazing things IU had in store for the current bicentennial year.
”I want to extend my gratitude to my Monticello and White County community. Thank you for investing in my education and letting me experience such unique opportunities. Thank you to the White County Food Pantry for three years’ worth of Monday night encouragement as I tried to survive high school. Thank you to my parents, Twin Lakes teachers, and everyone that got me to where I am today.”
In addition to everything you have read above, the Community Foundation is proud that Elizabeth has served as an officer with the Lilly Scholar Network during her time at IU.
Petite in stature, Elizabeth Soto is leaving some really big footprints wherever her journey has taken her, and no doubt, will continue to do so.
Congratulations, very best wishes for an exciting future, and many thanks for representing White County in such outstanding ways, Elizabeth.