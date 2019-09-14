The last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico, in July. The price for the basic 2019 model was $23,940. In 1960, the car would have cost $1,560 — or $12,651, based on the current value of the U.S. dollar.
Of course, the last Beetle was not much like the first. The first one — ordered into production by Adolph Hitler in 1940 — was a rattling, 25-horsepower “people’s car” with a top speed of 62 mph. The only standard “creature comfort” was an ashtray. The customers (the Nazi elite) could choose one of two colors — red or green, both with black trim.
Production during the war years was very limited, since assembly lines were mostly dedicated to military vehicles. But, when the war ended in 1945, the British took over the VW plant and pumped up the production as a part of the effort to strengthen the West German economy. The result turned out to be a different sort of German invasion of American.
Slowly, Beetles began to appear in the United States in the early 1950s, and in 1955 the first VW dealership opened in Englewood, N.J. Six years later, VW had opened 650 independent dealerships across the nation. One of them — Ward and Schlichter Volkswagen — opened in Columbus in January 1962 in a 30,000-square-foot building at the corner of Second and Sycamore streets.
That is not to say the relatively inexpensive, oddly shaped, rear-engine Beetles made their debut on Columbus streets with the opening of the new dealership. Some had arrived here in the early 1950s, imported directly from Germany by individuals and non-dealerships. By 1955, Import Motors in Bloomington was selling them, and a few used VWs were being listed occasionally in the classifieds of this newspaper.
Of course, Americans expected a bit more than the 25-horespower original. The models in the mid-1950s had 36-horsepower engines and could hit more than 70 mph when driven by an idiot. Standard features included turn signals, a radio, a fancier instrument panel and twin chrome tailpipes.
By the time the Columbus dealership opened, horsepower was up to 40 and the Beetle had a synchronized transmission and an automatic choke. “Creature comforts” and styling variations were added annually to meet the American expectation of “new and improved.”
By 1970 it had twin map pockets, dual rear ashtrays, full carpeting, and a passenger-side visor vanity mirror. By the end of the decade, the Beetle was longer, wider, “fully loaded” and no longer made in Germany.
My first ride in a “Bug” was in the late 1950s. It was brought to the town of Hope by the then new pastor of the Moravian Church. The car received a lot of stares and a few whispered comments questioning the pastor’s patriotism for buying a foreign vehicle, let alone a Nazi one. Then again, others justified the purchase, saying the pastor wouldn’t have to buy a cheap, imported “economy car” if the church would pay him better.
When the pastor’s son turned 16, my classmates and I got to ride in the Beetle frequently.
We laughed at the little car at first. This was the era of “muscle cars” from Detroit — massive boats with engines that would pass anything on the road except a gas station. Still, the Bug had some advantages. While it struggled to pull a load of six teenagers up a hill, those same teenagers could lift it out of a ditch and put it back on pavement.
By the mid-1970s, both American manufacturers and the Japanese had joined the economy car business and Beetle sales began a steep decline. To meet the challenge, Volkswagen began adding horsepower and more glitz to the Bug. Other VW models, such as the Rabbit and the Golf, soon outstripped the Bug sales.
In 1998, VW brought out the New Beetle, trying to capitalize on nostalgia for what many old folks remembered as a “hippie car” from their glory days. This version now had a 115-horsepower engine and even a dashboard flower vase. (Of course, the ashtray was gone.)
The last “Final Edition” Beetle off the line in July, was a 171-horsepower “muscle car” with a turbocharged, inter-cooled, 16-valve inline-4 iron block, an aluminum head, and direct fuel injection. That means it has a top speed of 120 mph, and can go from zero to 100 mph in 20 seconds, according to “Car & Driver” magazine. The base price is around $30,000.
To steal a phrase from singer John Mellencamp — “Ain’t that America?” The simple Bug had evolved into a “muscle car” of sorts. Simplicity had become complexity — which seems to be the fate of much in our modern world.
Even worse, the Bug had gained so much weight — like many of us in the generation that once loved it — that six teenagers would be unlikely to lift it out of a ditch.
A sad end, indeed.