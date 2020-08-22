On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, ending almost a century of protest and granting American women the right to vote.
It took the United States 144 years to recognize that women’s knowledge and opinions about who runs the highest office in our land matter.
Now, in an age when women represent a significant portion of the workforce, when countless numbers of women hold leadership positions in business, education, politics and community life, it’s difficult to imagine that women have been able to help choose our president only in the past 25 presidential election cycles.
It’s reflective times like these, in particular, that I think of Katie Wolf: the breadth of knowledge and commitment she shared with her community, the state and the nation; the inspiration, encouragement, and support she provided to anyone willing to commit to public service by running for public office; the importance she placed on being well-informed; her steadfast belief in both the power and responsibility of exercising one’s right to vote in our hallowed democracy; and her passionate belief in the power of women to make a difference.
I can only imagine how overjoyed Katie would be to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
I also can imagine Katie reminding us that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”
On Nov. 3, she would expect each of us — men and women alike — to make an informed decision and cast our vote.
On every day, her legacy continues to inspire each of us to commit our time, talent and treasure to positively impact our community and move it forward — for to whom much is given, much is expected.
As a founding donor of your Community Foundation of White County’s “Women Giving Together Fund,” Katie fortified her commitment to strengthening and empowering women and families in our community.
Since its founding, the fund has awarded more than $100,000 in grants to projects and programs that help women and children envision and reach for a brighter future.
Aug. 18, 2020: A day to remember and honor the memories of women whose dedication and commitment to our country provided women the right to vote, and to thank all the women whose lives in public service have strengthened and transformed communities around our nation and the world.
To celebrate, make a commitment to vote in every election. Your vote matters.
And consider a gift to your Community Foundation for benefit of its women’s fund — another great way to honor the values we hold so dear in our precious democracy.