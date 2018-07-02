MONTICELLO — The Monticello First Presbyterian Youth Group will be distributing free school supplies to families in need in the community.
Operation Backpack distribution will take place Sunday, Aug. 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church,104 N. Illinois St., Monticello. Children must be with a parent or legal guardian to receive school supplies. Students must be in grades K-12 and attend a White County school. Parents must have proof of residency within the school corporation.
Donations of school supplies may be dropped off at First Presbyterian Church. Needed items include backpacks, No. 2 pencils, scissors, glue sticks, 12- and 24-count colored pencils, 24-count crayons and school boxes.
Last year, school supplies were distributed to more than 260 children in the community. This is the 14th year for the Operation Backpack program.