The Board of Trustees, North White School Corporation met in a Regular Meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the office of the Superintendent at 402. E. Broadway, Monon, Indiana according to Indiana Code 10-5-3-2, Public Law 57, and the rules of the Board. Board members present were Jim White, Terry Smith, Shannon Mattix and Joshua Robertson. Board member present via Teleconference was Scott Williams. Board members present via Videoconference were Rebecca Princell and Ricki Westerhouse. Also present were Nicholas G. Eccles, Superintendent, Karen Pfledderer and Emma Conwell. Robert Little, Scott VanDerAa, Andrew Hawk, Beth Dean and Terrie Brown were present via Videoconference.
Call to Order – Mr. White called the Regular Meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance followed, a Quorum was recognized. Mr. White asked if there were any additions or corrections to the minutes of the April 13, 2020, Regular meeting. The meeting minutes were approved, with no objections, by unanimous consent.
Claims and payrolls were presented to the Board and discussed. Mr. White recommended that the Board approve to pay claims 11128849 through and including 11128943. The claims and payrolls were approved, with no objections, by unanimous consent.
Action to Amend (Emergency additions) and/or approve Agenda – None.
Hearing of Patrons – None.
Action Items/Reports – Personnel Report – Certified – Resignations – David Vaughan Jr. – NW M-HS English teacher at the conclusion of his 2019 - 2020 contract. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Mr. Robertson; Carried 7 – 0. Julie Smart – NWES First Grade teacher at the conclusion of her 2019 – 2020 contract. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Mr. Robertson; Carried 7 – 0. Certified – Retirement – David Addison – NW M-HS Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at the conclusion of his 2019 – 2020 contract. Motion to approve by Mr. Robertson; Seconded by Mr. Williams; Carried 7 – 0. Certified – Hiring Recommendation (Pending Criminal History Check), Kari Hoenert – NW M-H Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor. Motion to approve by Mr. Williams; Seconded by Mr. Robertson; Carried 7 – 0.
Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the school calendars for the 2020 -2021 and 2021 – 2022 school years as presented. Mr. Robertson moved to approve these recommendations. Ms. Westerhouse seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibits A”
Mr. White recommended that the Board approve to Adopt the Resolution Approving Form of Lease. Mr. Williams moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibit B”.
Mr. White recommended that the Board approve to Adopt the Resolution Reapproving Formation of the Building Corporation. Mr. Smith moved to approve this recommendation. Mr. Robertson seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0. See “Exhibit C”.
Mr. White recommended that the Board approve the NWES Textbook Rental Fees as presented for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Mr. Robertson moved to approve these recommendations. Mr. Williams seconded and the motion carried 7 – 0.
Superintendent and Principal Reports – Mr. Eccles informed the Board that Mr. VanDerAa will represent NWSC and District Four as a candidate for the Indiana Middle School Principal of the year award. Mr. Hawk, NWES Principal and Mr. Van Der Aa, NW M-HS Principal stated that they are proud of their Staff for going above and beyond for their students during this Pandemic.
Information Items – Mr. White announced the following Grant: NW Music Department received a Grant for $550 from Engel/Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance. This Grant allows them to study music of the Holocaust. First Reading of the following: 2020 – 21 Staff Technology Handbook; 2020 – 21 Student Technology Handbook; 2020 – 21 Elementary School Handbook; 2020 – 21 M – HS Handbook; 2020 – 21 Certified Handbook; 2020 – 21 Classified Handbook; and 2020 – 21 Bus Driver Handbook.
Hearing of Patrons – None.
School Board Comments – Discussion was held on the 2020 – 21 M-HS Handbook – Matrix of Behaviors and Corrective Actions.
Meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m.