MONTICELLO — Desiree Swaim, Dan Seiltz and Melissa Whitehead stood six feet from each other and a world away from a senior.
The Twin Lakes High School administrators were in the midst of planting a sign and delivering a specialized T-shirt to an Indians senior when she caught on.
And the student was overcome with joy.
“We had one girl who was like, ‘I want to hug you!’ and I was like, ‘Yes, I know! But you can’t,’” Swaim said. “I felt so happy and bad. It was so good to see the kids.”
Twin Lakes’ administration — the trio of principal Whitehead, assistant principal Swaim and dean of students Seiltz — spent last week caravanning around the county to surprise their seniors. They planted signs and passed out T-shirts to 180 members of the Class of 2020, traveling north (Monon), south (Delphi), east (Reynolds) and west (Royal Center) to reach every senior over the course of a week.
“We wanted to do something special for our seniors,” Whitehead said. “We also wanted the kids to know we are thinking of them and our hearts go out to them. This was a way to bring a smile to their face and surprise them with a personal visit.”
Added Swaim, “This is just a crazy time right now, and we feel really bad our seniors weren’t able to finish out the year. No one expected this. It’s a hard time for all our students, and we wanted to make sure we had a chance to brighten their days, or put a smile on their face.
“And, honestly, seeing our students any way we can put a smile on my face. It made me so happy to see them.”
The administration and athletic department worked as one to put the project together, with the athletic department providing funds for the T-shirts and the administration helping cover the cost of the signs.
The group worked nearly eight hours Tuesday. Much of that shift covered ground to get to students outside the immediate Monticello area. Swaim noted the senior class has students that live as far as Delphi and Royal Center on its roster.
By the end of Wednesday’s shift the group, which was joined on Wednesday by Superintendent Michael Galvin, reached 106 of the 180 homes. The quartet spent roughly 30 minutes assembling signs and making sure the sign and T-shirt count was correct before heading out for that day’s run.
According to Swaim, address checks were a back-and-forth endeavor via Skyward, a management software program, and Facebook messaging once the word got out of the project.
Praise from all corners has come in via the Class of 2020, or their parents and guardians. The school corporation’s first post Tuesday about the project garnered nearly 50 Facebook comments within the first 24 hours. Each subsequent post, whether it be on the corporation’s page or an individual, like Swaim’s, has seen likes and hearts and heartfelt commentary.
“Zada got hers early this afternoon! Thank you so much! You really touched our hearts today!!” wrote Leslie Pratt Bruder. “You made Zada feel like a senior again.”
Wrote Gloria Kinnard, “Special thanks to our high school administrators for going the extra mile for our seniors!”
The group also checked in with each other on plans for the two big events — prom and graduation. Ideas are being spun, and more meetings are scheduled.
“We’re still trying to come up with, ‘What can we do for prom?’ or ‘What are some ideas for graduation?’” Swaim said. “We’ve hammered some ideas out, and we’re constantly meeting about it. Depending on the social distancing issues and the mandates, we have different ideas.”
The key is something will be put together, like it was for the senior caravan.
“Special, long-lasting memories are supposed to be made during their senior year,” Whitehead said. “We really miss seeing our kids.”