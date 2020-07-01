INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana trial courts have the ability to stream court proceedings live on public.courts.in.gov.
Due to the pandemic, some hearings that would normally take place in the courthouse and be open to the public are instead happening remotely.
To encourage public access, the Indiana Supreme Court is providing the trial courts with a free videoconferencing platform to webcast proceedings.
In response to the pandemic, the Supreme Court issued an order in May authorizing courts to hold remote hearings and live stream hearings that would typically be open to the public.
To facilitate public access, the Indiana Supreme Court’s Office of Technology developed the live stream application. It features an interactive county map and a list of participating courts currently holding live proceedings. Approximately 85 courts have streamed to the site since the service became available in early June.
The streaming website does not allow for the hearings to be recorded or played at a later time; the stream is a live feed only. The public and media are prohibited from recording or rebroadcasting court proceedings.
Tips for attending remote court hearings are available to litigants. Information on public access to the courts is available online along with information for lawyers and general information about the judicial branch response to the pandemic.
Contact local courts to inquire about public access to trial court hearings and visit mycase.in.gov for details on specific cases.