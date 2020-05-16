Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN INDIANA, SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN, AND NORTHWEST OHIO, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHERN INDIANA, ADAMS, ALLEN IN, BLACKFORD, CASS IN, DE KALB, ELKHART, FULTON IN, GRANT, HUNTINGTON, JAY, KOSCIUSKO, LA PORTE, LAGRANGE, MARSHALL, MIAMI, NOBLE, PULASKI, ST. JOSEPH IN, STARKE, STEUBEN, WABASH, WELLS, WHITE, AND WHITLEY. IN SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN, BERRIEN, BRANCH, CASS MI, HILLSDALE, AND ST. JOSEPH MI. IN NORTHWEST OHIO, ALLEN OH, DEFIANCE, FULTON OH, HENRY, PAULDING, PUTNAM, VAN WERT, AND WILLIAMS. * FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * ANOTHER WEATHER SYSTEM WILL BRING MORE HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED. * WITH SOILS ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA SATURATED AND RIVERS SWELLING IN RESPONSE TO THE HEAVY RAIN THAT FELL EARLIER THIS WEEK, AREAL AND RIVER FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. PEOPLE LIVING IN FLOOD PRONE LOCATIONS, SUCH AS NEAR CREEKS, LOW SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BE IMPACTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&