INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications.
Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police officer may apply online at www.in.gov/isp/2367.htm. The website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.
Applications must be received via online submission by 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol Police officer:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Aug. 21, 2020)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
- Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
The academy begins May 11, 2020. The starting salary for a Capitol Police Section probationary officer is $44,497 a year. The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section also offers a health care plan that includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families. The state maintains short-term and long-term disability plans for full time employees after six months of continuous employment.
Indiana State Police Capitol Police officers are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERF). The state will contribute to the retirement account.
Interested applicants can obtain more information about a career as a Capitol Police officer by visiting www.in.gov/isp/2367.htm.