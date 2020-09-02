INDIANAPOLIS — In an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities during this upcoming holiday weekend, Indiana State Police will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.
Now through Labor Day, Indiana State Police will be conducting overtime patrols seeking out dangerous and impaired drivers.
These patrols are supported with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
“Last year, one person died every 50 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the U.S.,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Every one of those fatalities could’ve been prevented.”
For more than 20 years, law enforcement agencies across Indiana have been participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. This year, more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies will be taking part, joining thousands more across the country.
People who plan to consume alcohol should ensure they have a plan to safely get home.
Motorists who encounter an impaired driver on the roadway are encouraged to call 911.