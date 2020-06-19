LAFAYETTE – Food Finders Food Bank received a grant for $20,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to support Food Finders Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Program that serves 16 counties in North Central Indiana.
At each Mobile Pantry Program distribution, Food Finders provides 6,500 pounds of food such as fresh produce, dried goods, meat etc. at least once a month.
“We are especially grateful to have this funding from Bayer during this time of economic uncertainty,” said Katy Bunder, president/CEO of Food Finders Food Bank. “People who need food assistance will have greater access to food with the additional mobile pantries this grant will fund.”
This grant will not only provide support to the organization, but also the community the food bank serves by allowing it to supplement existing food resources, especially in rural areas where there are a limited number of pantries and other supports.
Officials said families, many with young children, count on this program as a way to provide reliable, nutritious foods to their family each month.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.
To learn more about Food Finders Food Bank visit www.food-finders.org.
To learn more about Bayer Fund visit www.fund.bayer.us.