JASPER COUNTY — The Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched Sunday morning to the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the 231-mile marker for a semi fire.
Engines 1112 and 1118 and Tankers 1143 and 1144 responded to the scene. The incident was within Lincoln Township’s coverage area. Keener made a courtesy call to the Lincoln Township Volunteer Fire Department to advise them that Keener crews were in their area and would handle the call.
Upon arrival, Keener crews found that the semi-tractor trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were on the scene for almost an hour and were able to knock down the fire before it spread to the trailer. No injuries were reported.