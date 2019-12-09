RENSSELAER — Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp was elected to serve as 2020 president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) during their annual conference.
Vigo County Commissioner Judith Anderson said Culp will be a great spokesperson for the association and "is very dedicated to improving local government."
As president, Culp will represent the elected county commissioners in Indiana's 92 counties. He will be president of the IACC's Board of Directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the association.
Tom Wall, Huntington County Commissioner was elected vice president; Ryan Goodwin, Morgan County Commissioner was elected treasurer; and Diana Biddle, Brown County Commissioner, was elected secretary during the meeting.
The elections were conducted during the IACC's 2019 annual conference, the largest gathering of county commissioners in the state. The three-day conference included several workshops and breakout sessions designed specifically for county commissioners and their support staff.
Culp and others attended several training workshops concerning county related topics focusing on the conference theme "Sharing Solutions," where they shared solutions in many areas of local government and focused on cyber security, wastewater planning, economic development, Indiana jails in distress, emergency preparedness and resiliency, road and bridge funding, road safety planning and more.
State Sen. Rodric Bray, who serves as the leader of the Indiana Senate as the president pro tempore, shared solutions with Indiana county commissioners as the keynote speaker for the conference.
He spoke about current issues related to local government, infrastructure, and the mental health and addiction problem that is causing jail overcrowding in many Indiana counties.
Bray has been a long-time partner of the IACC and is committed to improving the lives of all Hoosiers.