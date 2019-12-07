RENSSELAER — GracePoint Resource Center recently announced that all 64 cards of its giving tree to benefit families impacted by the Town Mall fire have been claimed.
Because there is still plenty of time left before the Dec. 16 deadline, the center put 32 more Christmas cards on the tree this week. These new Christmas cards have additional suggestions for gift cards that can be purchased for the families from local stores. People are encouraged to continue to support these families by purchasing the additional gift cards.
Administrator Brian Hannon has compiled a list of 32 families impacted by the fire, which he hopes will help through the giving tree. He had originally placed 64 Christmas cards on the tree so that the 32 families would each get two gift cards. Now, he is hoping that each family can get three gift cards.
“If these (new cards) all disappear, then that would be three $50 gift cards for each family,” Hannon said while looking at the redecorated tree in GracePoint’s lobby. “The community’s really responded to it.”
Hannon said he was hoping that locals would give generously for the project.
“I kind of hoped we would, but you never know,” Hannon said. “But I hope it’s going to be a real encouragement to the families.”
Making sure all of the cards are taken and returned with the gift cards for families is only half the battle, though. Hannon is still compiling a list of contact information for each family.
“We’re still trying to figure out some of their contact information,” he said. “I mean, we know their names, but we’ve got to find a way to get a hold of the people once we start delivering (gift cards).”
He has been trying virtually every method possible to gather their contact information, from asking those who he knows were dedicated customers of the businesses to using social media and other online resources to find it.
“We don’t have all those blanks filled yet,” he said. “We’re still working on it, but, you know, worst-case scenario, we let the people know that the gift cards are here, and they’re welcome to come pick them up if we can’t figure out how to get to where they are. We’d like to hand-deliver most of them, but if we can’t, we’ll mail them or have the people come pick them up.”
Hannon feels the cards themselves may not be as important as simply letting these families know how loved and supported they are by the community.
“Obviously, compared to the need that they have, it’s just a small portion of it,” he said. “But, just to know that someone thinks about them and cares for them and is supporting them, that’s sometimes what people really need more than money anyway.”
The center hopes to have all the gift cards returned by Dec. 16 so they can be distributed to the families the week before Christmas. This gives interested people a little more than a week to purchase gift cards for these families in need.