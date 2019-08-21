BURNETTSVILLE — The earth is starting to move in Burnettsville.
While it’s not really a physical ground-shaker, work on constructing a new Dollar General store’s foundation in the small eastern White County community should generate some seismic — and beneficial — economic activity.
Earth-moving equipment can be seen at the 2.5 acre site located on the west end of Burnettsville along the north side of US 24, about two lots west of the intersection with West Street.
The physical address will be 303 W. Second St., Burnettsville.
Angela Petkovic, of Dollar General Corp.’s public relations department, confirmed that the site will be the location of its store.
“At this time, a grand opening is slated for late 2019, but understand that construction progress may alter this date,” she stated via email.
Rumors about a Dollar General store locating in Burnettsville have been swirling around town since early autumn last year when the company was looking at different towns for a new store.
In February, the possibility of it coming to town was confirmed because news of a impending rezoning was scheduled. The White County Area Plan Commission passed the initial rezoning from agricultural to business (B-2) on March 11.
The Dollar General store will bring with it employment opportunities and convenient shopping. The nearest stores are in Monticello and Logansport.
Burnettsville is about midway between those two.
“It’s just a plus for the town to get a local store where people can buy anything from groceries to clothing,” Burnettsville Town Council President Mike Maddock told the Herald Journal for a story earlier this year.
According to Petkovic, Dollar General chooses its locations where it can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice.
“We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or 10 minute drive,” she stated. “We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.”
Petkovic said the Burnettsville store will employ between six to 10 workers, depending on the needs of the store. People interested in working at the store are encouraged to visit to apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Dollar General also supports the communities in which it opens stores.
“Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation,” and it awards grants annually to non-profits, according to Petkovic.