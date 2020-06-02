MONTICELLO — More than 4,500 White County residents cast their ballot Tuesday in eagerly anticipated primary election.
Contested races include District 1 county commissioner, District 2 county commissioner, White County Superior Court Judge, White County Treasurer, White County Council, and Chalmers and Wolcott town councils.
The following results are unofficial tallies and must be certified within the next 10 days.
In the District 1 race, incumbent Republican Steve Burton edged challenger Steven Christopher, 1,757-1,614 (52% to 48%. Burton essentially becomes the next county commissioner since there is no challenger on the Democrats' side. He
In District 2, Kevin Page took the lion's share of the vote with 1,590 (48%) over fellow Republicans Christopher Fullerton (27%) and Craig Byroad (25%).
Page will advance to the general election to face Democrat Darin Griesey, who did not face a primary challenger.
In the race to White County Superior Court Judge — arguably the most anticipated in the primary — Brad Woolley edged Robert J. Little, 1,776-1,703 and, with no challenger in the general election, will replace retiring Superior Court Judge Robert Mrzlack.
Barbara Nydegger earned the most votes for the county treasurer's seat with 1,688 votes, outdistancing Tracey McCormick (958) and Paula Bruder (740). With no challenger in the general election, Nydegger will become the next county treasurer.
For the White County Council At-Large, Casey Crabb (2,476), Jim Davis (2,504) and Art Anderson (2,079) took the three open seats for the GOP, leaving Curtis Grigsby (1,307) on the outside looking in. No Democrat candidate filed to run.
For Chalmers Town Council, GOP primary winners include Marcus King, Renee Collier and Herbert Chamberlain. Democrat winners include Pam Brown for the at-large Seat 4.
In Wolcott, GOP primary winners were Patrick Pool and Rex Pearson. No Democrats ran in the primary.
In other races, GOP District 25 state Rep. Don Lehe ran unopposed and will face Democrat Alex Sabol.
State Rep. Sharon Negele ran unopposed for the GOP nod in District 13 and will not face a challenger in the general election.
State Sen. Brian Buchanan earned the GOP nod in Distrct 7 and will face Democrat Tabitha Bartley in the November election.
Congressman Jim Baird ran unopposed for the GOP primary for US Representative District 4 and will face Democrat Joe Mackey in November.
The primary was originally scheduled for May 5, but was delayed statewide due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
This year's set-up was vastly different than in past years. The only polling center was located in a tent at Constitution Plaza, just outside the White County Building where voting would have normally taken place.
The tent was used because the building reportedly had multiple cases of COVID-19. It was the only polling center because the county had trouble finding enough people outside of Monticello willing to work the polls — many of whom feared they may catch the virus despite all the necessary precautions that had been put into place.
For complete voting results and percentages, visit White County Election Board's page at https://bit.ly/302DMEn.