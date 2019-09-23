MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County has applications available for its Women Giving Together Fund 2019 grant cycle.
Grant applications must focus on programs and projects that benefit area women and families. The foundation has grant applications ready for community groups that want to propose a project responding to one or more of the following focus areas:
• Human and social services.
• Education (K-12 and continuing).
• Arts and culture.
• Youth programs.
Up to $10,000 will be awarded this year to one or more non-profit groups whose project is innovative, unique and promotes opportunities for White County women and families.
Last year, the award winners included Family Health Clinics of Monon and Wolcott ($1,500), Food Finders/Twin Lakes Food Pantry ($3,600), Junior Achievement of White County ($2,500), Mayor’s Advisory Council for ADA ($1,500), Monticello-Union Township Public Library ($675), North White School Corporation ($2,000), Sycamore Audubon Society ($550), Twin Lakes High School Science Department ($1,500) and the YWCA Women’s Cancer Program ($1,491).
More than 100 women donated $15,700 to the fund last year.
Since 2007, the Women Giving Together Fund has awarded more than 85 grants totaling nearly $100,000 — all made possible by the fund’s generous donors. Half of each donation is placed in permanent endowment, and the remainder made available for grants.
Donations are accepted throughout the year: the year-end total determines the amount available for grant-making the following year.
More than 100 women donated to the Fund in 2018. CFWC encourages people and organizations who care about issues affecting women and families in White County to donate to the Women Giving Together Fund.
"'Giving Circles' are among the newest trends of “giving back” to a community, and they have become instruments of community growth – including right here in White County," said Community Foundation of White County executive director Leslie Goss. "The Community Foundation of White County exists to strengthen White County through charitable giving. Its Women Giving Together Fund is one of the foundation’s exciting vehicles to achieve that mission."
The grant application deadline is Oct. 1. Recipients will be announced by mid-November. Interested parties may call CFWC at 574-583-6911 or e-mail Goss at director@whitecf.org for an application form.